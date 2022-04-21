 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins look to avoid series sweep against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (7-3) vs. Miami Marlins (4-6)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, five strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-0, .87 ERA, .97 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -125, Cardinals +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Miami Marlins.

Miami had a 67-95 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Marlins scored 3.8 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.3.

St. Louis went 90-72 overall and 45-36 in road games last season. The Cardinals averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .244.

INJURIES: Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

