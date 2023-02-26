 Skip to Content
How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Game Live Online on February 26, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST, the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV. In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

While Bally Sports Midwest is available on Bally Sports+ for St. Louis Blues games, it won’t carry St. Louis Cardinals games this season.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $99.99-----
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $99.99-----
Bally Sports Florida≥ $99.99-----
Fox Sports Florida≥ $99.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 25 Top Cable Channels

