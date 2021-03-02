How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Matchup. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In the St. Louis area, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Midwest (soon to be Bally Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest – this is your only option to stream Cardinals games all year long.

If you are a Marlins fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Florida all season long, you will need a subscription to subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

