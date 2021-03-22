 Skip to Content
Spring Training Viewing Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals on March 22, 2021 Live

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Midwest (soon to be Bally Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest – this is your only option to stream Cardinals games all year long.

If you are a Marlins fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
MLB Network≥ $84.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports Midwest and MLB Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MLB Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

