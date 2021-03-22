Spring Training Viewing Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals on March 22, 2021 Live

On Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals

When: Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: Fox Sports Midwest

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Midwest (soon to be Bally Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest – this is your only option to stream Cardinals games all year long.

If you are a Marlins fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.