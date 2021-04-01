 Skip to Content
MLB Opening Day 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays on April 1, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Opening Day 2021: Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida , while in Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Florida or Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Marlins and Rays games on your local RSN all year long.

Watch Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream Rays/Marlins game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Marlins/Rays Preview

Projected Lineup

Tampa Bay Rays

Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B
Randy Arozarena, LF
Austin Meadows, RF
Brandon Lowe, 2B
Yandy Díaz, 3B
Willy Adames, SS
Kevin Kiermaier, CF
Mike Zunino, C
Tyler Glasnow, P

Miami Marlins

Corey Dickerson, LF
Starling Marte, CF
Jesús Aguilar, 1B
Adam Duvall, RF
Brian Anderson, 3B
Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B
Jorge Alfaro, C
Miguel Rojas, SS
Sandy Alcantara, P

