How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays on April 2, 2021 Live Online

On Friday, April 2, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun and Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Florida or Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Marlins and Rays games on your local RSN all year long.

Watch Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream Rays/Marlins game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

Marlins/Rays Game Preview (4/2/21)

Tampa Bay Rays (1-0, first in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (0-1, fifth in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

The Marlins went 11-15 on their home field in 2020. Miami pitchers had a WHIP of 1.45 last year while striking out 7.5 hitters per game.

The Rays finished 20-11 in road games in 2020. Tampa Bay averaged 7.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game last season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin).

Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).