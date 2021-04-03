 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays on April 3, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida.  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Florida or Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Marlins and Rays games on your local RSN all year long.

The Marlins finished 11-15 in home games in 2020. Miami hit .244 as a team last year and averaged 2.4 extra base hits per game. The Rays went 20-11 away from home in 2020. Tampa Bay averaged 7.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 105 total doubles last year.

The Rays will be sending Rich Hill to the mound, while the Marlins will be sending Elieser Hernandez.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy