How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays on April 3, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

The Marlins finished 11-15 in home games in 2020. Miami hit .244 as a team last year and averaged 2.4 extra base hits per game. The Rays went 20-11 away from home in 2020. Tampa Bay averaged 7.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 105 total doubles last year.

The Rays will be sending Rich Hill to the mound, while the Marlins will be sending Elieser Hernandez.

