MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on August 31, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Miami and Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins look to stop 3-game losing streak, take on the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (71-57, second in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (55-74, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0); Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to stop their three-game losing streak when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Miami is 55-74 overall and 26-37 in home games. The Marlins are 31-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay has gone 29-34 on the road and 71-57 overall. Rays hitters have a collective .384 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has six home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .230 for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 8-for-35 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 18 home runs while slugging .457. Harold Ramirez is 14-for-44 with a double and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .183 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Rays: 8-2, .282 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (shoulder), Isaac Paredes: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

