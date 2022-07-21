How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on July 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Texas Rangers vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins Open Against Phillies After All-Star Break

Texas Rangers (41-49) vs. Miami Marlins (43-48)

Miami; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Gray (6-4, 3.71 ERA); Marlins: Lopez (6-4, 2.86 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and the Miami Marlins square off in first game after the all-star break.

Miami has a 43-47 record overall and a 22-21 record at home. The Marlins have a 27-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Texas has a 21-25 record at home and a 41-48 record overall. The Rangers are 27-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper ranks fifth on the Marlins with a .287 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 26 walks and 40 RBI. Jesus Aguilar is 11-for-36 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 16 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 51 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 13-for-36 with a double, a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .194 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jesus Sanchez: day-to-day (personal), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rangers: Brad Miller: day-to-day (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)