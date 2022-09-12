How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on September 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Texas Rangers vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins play the Rangers in first of 2-game series

Texas Rangers (60-79, fourth in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (57-82, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.80 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-11, 5.51 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -132, Rangers +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Texas Rangers to open a two-game series.

Miami has a 27-40 record at home and a 57-82 record overall. The Marlins are 40-17 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Texas has a 60-79 record overall and a 31-39 record in road games. The Rangers are 42-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 RBI for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 5-for-35 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe has 23 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 69 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 5-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .220 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .225 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)