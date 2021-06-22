 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on June 22, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -114, Blue Jays -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu threw seven innings, surrendering one run on three hits with four strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Marlins are 16-14 in home games in 2020. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Jazz Chisholm Jr. with a mark of .332.

The Blue Jays have gone 22-19 away from home. Toronto has slugged .447, good for second in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .671 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-5. Anthony Castro earned his first victory and Randal Grichuk went 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBI for Toronto. Yimi Garcia took his fourth loss for Miami.

