MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (4-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-3, 1.98 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara threw eight innings, surrendering one run on five hits with three strikeouts against Toronto.

The Marlins are 16-15 in home games in 2020. Miami has slugged .368 this season. Lewin Diaz leads the team with a mark of .533.

The Blue Jays are 23-19 in road games. Toronto has hit 107 home runs this season, second in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 23, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 2-1. Tim Mayza notched his second victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Toronto. Yimi Garcia took his sixth loss for Miami.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

