MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on June 25, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jon Lester (1-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (3-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -138, Nationals +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Joe Ross. Ross went seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Miami.

The Marlins are 12-11 against opponents from the NL East. Miami’s lineup has 70 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads them with 16 homers.

The Nationals are 15-14 against teams from the NL East. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .318 is fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an OBP of .387.

The Nationals won the last meeting 7-3. Joe Ross earned his fourth victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Washington. Cody Poteet registered his third loss for Miami.

