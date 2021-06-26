MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on June 26, 2021: TV Schedule

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (1-2, 1.50 ERA, .92 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins +102, Nationals -118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to play the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

The Marlins are 13-11 against teams from the NL East. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Trevor Rogers leads them with a mark of 10.5.

The Nationals are 15-15 against the rest of their division. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .318 is fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an OBP of .385.

The Marlins won the last meeting 11-2. Pablo Lopez notched his fourth victory and Garrett Cooper went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI for Miami. Jon Lester registered his third loss for Washington.

