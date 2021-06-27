 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on June 27, 2021: TV/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (6-4, 2.19 ERA, .83 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-6, 2.84 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins +119, Nationals -138; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Schwarber and the Nationals will take on the Marlins Sunday.

The Marlins are 14-11 against opponents from the NL East. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .296, led by Garrett Cooper with a mark of .342.

The Nationals are 15-16 against teams from the NL East. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .318, good for fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .383.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Zach Thompson earned his second victory and Jon Berti went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Miami. Patrick Corbin registered his sixth loss for Washington.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN2≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

