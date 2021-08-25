MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on August 25, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-1, 3.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Marlins -109, Nationals -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to face the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The Marlins are 30-31 in home games in 2020. The Miami offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Miguel Rojas leads the team with a mark of .269.

The Nationals are 23-37 on the road. Washington has hit 140 home runs as a team this season. Juan Soto leads the team with 20, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.

The Nationals won the last meeting 5-1. Erick Fedde recorded his sixth victory and Tres Barrera went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Washington. Jesus Luzardo registered his seventh loss for Miami.

Live TV Streaming Option