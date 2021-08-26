How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on August 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or MASN, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-12, 5.82 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-1, 4.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -114, Nationals -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Washington will square off on Thursday.

The Marlins are 31-31 on their home turf. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Sandy Alcantara leads them with a mark of 8.3.

The Nationals are 23-38 on the road. Washington has slugged .418 this season. Juan Soto leads the club with a .503 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Marlins won the last meeting 4-3. Dylan Floro secured his fifth victory and Brian Anderson went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Kyle Finnegan took his fifth loss for Washington.

