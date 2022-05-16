How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on May 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins host the Nationals to begin 3-game series

Washington Nationals (12-24, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (15-19, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Aaron Sanchez (2-2, 7.58 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 2.74 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -216, Nationals +179; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals on Monday to open a three-game series.

Miami has gone 7-9 at home and 15-19 overall. The Marlins have a 7-14 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Washington has a 5-15 record at home and a 12-24 record overall. The Nationals have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .251.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has six doubles, three triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Avisail Garcia is 10-for-34 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has seven doubles and eight home runs for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 12-for-39 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .234 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 3-7, .264 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (knee), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (hand), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)