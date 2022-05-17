How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on May 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals meet in game 2 of series

Washington Nationals (12-25, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (16-19, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (1-6, 7.03 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Marlins: Cody Poteet (0-0, .55 ERA, .98 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -165, Nationals +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.

Miami is 8-9 in home games and 16-19 overall. The Marlins have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.42.

Washington has gone 5-15 at home and 12-25 overall. The Nationals have an 8-16 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Marlins have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has four doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 10-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Yadiel Hernandez has eight doubles, three home runs and 20 RBI for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 8-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .262 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (illness), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)