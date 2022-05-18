MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on May 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Nationals aim to stop losing streak in game against the Marlins

Washington Nationals (12-26, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (17-19, second in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-1, 1.26 ERA, .81 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -188, Nationals +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals are looking to break their three-game losing streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 17-19 record overall and a 9-9 record at home. The Marlins have a 10-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington has gone 5-15 in home games and 12-26 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks third in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has five doubles, seven home runs and 18 RBI for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 8-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .328 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has seven doubles and four home runs. Nelson Cruz is 10-for-33 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Bryan De La Cruz: day-to-day (right forearm), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)