How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or MASN, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Nationals seek to prolong win streak, play the Marlins

Washington Nationals (21-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (22-30, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (1-9, 5.98 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -187, Nationals +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals seek to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 22-30 record overall and a 12-14 record at home. The Marlins have gone 14-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has a 21-35 record overall and a 12-17 record in road games. The Nationals have a 14-23 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Marlins are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples and eight home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 16-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 11 doubles and 12 home runs for the Nationals. Maikel Franco is 14-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by five runs

Nationals: 5-5, .266 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)