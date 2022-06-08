MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or MASN, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals play in game 2 of series

Washington Nationals (21-36, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (23-30, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.81 ERA, .98 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -248, Nationals +205; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Miami has a 13-14 record at home and a 23-30 record overall. The Marlins have a 14-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington is 21-36 overall and 12-18 in road games. The Nationals have a 15-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Marlins are ahead 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 23 extra base hits (11 doubles and 12 home runs). Jazz Chisholm is 4-for-33 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 11 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .216 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 10-for-26 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Sanchez: day-to-day (upper back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)