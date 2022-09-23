How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins begin 3-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (52-97, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (61-89, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0); Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals on Friday to open a three-game series.

Miami is 30-45 at home and 61-89 overall. The Marlins have gone 22-37 in games decided by one run.

Washington is 28-47 in road games and 52-97 overall. The Nationals are 36-20 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The Marlins have a 13-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 17 doubles, two triples and six home runs while hitting .238 for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 9-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Cesar Hernandez has a .251 batting average to rank 13th on the Nationals, and has 27 doubles, four triples and a home run. Joey Meneses is 14-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Patrick Corbin: day-to-day (back), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)