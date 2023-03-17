How to Watch Drake vs. Miami March Madness Game Live Online on March 17, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT, the #14 Miami Hurricanes face the Drake Bulldogs from MVP Arena. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Drake Bulldogs

The Miami vs. Drake game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream TBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Drake vs. Miami Game Preview: Miami Hurricanes play the Drake Bulldogs in first round of NCAA Tournament

By The Associated Press

Drake Bulldogs (27-7, 15-5 MVC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (25-7, 15-5 ACC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7:25 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -2; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Miami Hurricanes play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Drake Bulldogs.

The Hurricanes’ record in ACC games is 15-5, and their record is 10-2 in non-conference play. Miami ranks third in the ACC with 14.9 assists per game led by Isaiah Wong averaging 3.4.

The Bulldogs’ record in MVC play is 15-5. Drake is fourth in the MVC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Issa Samake averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wong is averaging 16.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Roman Penn is averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.