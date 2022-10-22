How to Watch Duke vs. Miami Live Online on October 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT, the Miami Hurricanes face the Duke Blue Devils from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports South, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Duke Blue Devils

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

The Miami vs. Duke game will be streaming on Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports South, and MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Bally Sports Sun on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Miami vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Miami vs. Duke game on Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, and MASN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Can you stream Miami vs. Duke on Bally Sports+?

You can watch the Miami vs. Duke game on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Sun with Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Miami vs. Duke on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, or MASN so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Duke game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. Duke on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, or MASN so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Duke game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Miami vs. Duke on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, or MASN so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Duke game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Miami vs. Duke on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, or MASN so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Duke game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports South, and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Duke vs. Miami Game Preview: Duke-Miami game to feature a pair of red-hot quarterbacks

Duke (4-3, 1-2 ACC) at Miami (3-3, 1-1), Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT (Regional networks)

Line: Miami by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Miami leads 15-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Might be time to start thinking about bowl eligibility. One of these teams will pick up loss No. 4, and neither team has a cakewalk schedule down the stretch of the regular season as they try to get to that six-win bowl-eligibility level.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami vs. Duke’s red zone defense. The Hurricanes have moved the ball well over the last two weeks — piling up nearly 1,000 yards in games against North Carolina and Virginia Tech — but all that real estate has led to only 44 points. Miami needs to finish drives since Duke can score in bunches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Duke: QB Riley Leonard showed a ton of toughness in last week’s loss to North Carolina, throwing for 245 yards and a score and rushing for another 130 yards and a touchdown.

Miami: QB Tyler Van Dyke is getting hot again — 496 yards passing against North Carolina two weeks ago, 351 more against Virginia Tech last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

This game ends a weird quirk in the schedule: Miami has played at Duke in each of the last three years, with the reason there being how the 2020 slates of games were all reworked because of the pandemic. The Blue Devils are coming to Miami for the first time since 2018. … Duke has gone 2-2 against Miami in the last four matchups between the clubs. Miami had gone 13-2 in the first 15 games of the series. … Miami has won the last two games in the series by a combined 95-10 score. The combined score of the two games immediately preceding those was Duke 47, Miami 29. … Duke is 4-0 when scoring first, 0-3 otherwise. Miami is 2-0 when scoring first, 1-3 otherwise.