How to Watch Duke vs. Miami Live Online on October 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT, the Miami Hurricanes face the Duke Blue Devils from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports South, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Miami Hurricanes vs. Duke Blue Devils
- When: Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports South, and MASN
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
The Miami vs. Duke game will be streaming on Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports South, and MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Bally Sports Sun on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Miami vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the Miami vs. Duke game on Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, and MASN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Miami vs. Duke on Bally Sports+?
You can watch the Miami vs. Duke game on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Sun with Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Miami vs. Duke on fuboTV?
Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, or MASN so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Duke game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Miami vs. Duke on Hulu Live TV?
Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, or MASN so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Duke game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Miami vs. Duke on Sling TV?
Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, or MASN so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Duke game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Miami vs. Duke on YouTube TV?
Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, or MASN so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Duke game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Sun
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports South
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MASN
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Duke vs. Miami Game Preview: Duke-Miami game to feature a pair of red-hot quarterbacks
Duke (4-3, 1-2 ACC) at Miami (3-3, 1-1), Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT (Regional networks)
Line: Miami by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Miami leads 15-4.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Might be time to start thinking about bowl eligibility. One of these teams will pick up loss No. 4, and neither team has a cakewalk schedule down the stretch of the regular season as they try to get to that six-win bowl-eligibility level.
KEY MATCHUP
Miami vs. Duke’s red zone defense. The Hurricanes have moved the ball well over the last two weeks — piling up nearly 1,000 yards in games against North Carolina and Virginia Tech — but all that real estate has led to only 44 points. Miami needs to finish drives since Duke can score in bunches.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Duke: QB Riley Leonard showed a ton of toughness in last week’s loss to North Carolina, throwing for 245 yards and a score and rushing for another 130 yards and a touchdown.
Miami: QB Tyler Van Dyke is getting hot again — 496 yards passing against North Carolina two weeks ago, 351 more against Virginia Tech last week.
FACTS & FIGURES
This game ends a weird quirk in the schedule: Miami has played at Duke in each of the last three years, with the reason there being how the 2020 slates of games were all reworked because of the pandemic. The Blue Devils are coming to Miami for the first time since 2018. … Duke has gone 2-2 against Miami in the last four matchups between the clubs. Miami had gone 13-2 in the first 15 games of the series. … Miami has won the last two games in the series by a combined 95-10 score. The combined score of the two games immediately preceding those was Duke 47, Miami 29. … Duke is 4-0 when scoring first, 0-3 otherwise. Miami is 2-0 when scoring first, 1-3 otherwise.