How to Watch Florida State vs. Miami Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Miami Hurricanes face the Florida State Seminoles from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3 and ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida State Seminoles

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

The Miami vs. Florida State game will be streaming on ESPN3 and ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ABC/ESPN3 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Miami vs. Florida State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Miami vs. Florida State game on ESPN3 with Sling TV's Orange Plan, which will simulcast the ABC broadcast. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Miami vs. Florida State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Miami vs. Florida State game on ABC and ESPN3 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Can you stream Miami vs. Florida State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Miami vs. Florida State game on ABC and ESPN3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. Florida State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Miami vs. Florida State game on ABC and ESPN3 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Miami vs. Florida State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Miami vs. Florida State game on ABC and ESPN3 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. Florida State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ABC or ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Florida State game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Florida State vs. Miami Game Preview: For FSU and Miami, there's always something big at stake

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — There are some marquee college football games this weekend.

Among them: 21 games that involve at least one team in the AP Top 25. Of those, three have ranked teams facing one another, including Georgia-Tennessee — the third regular-season instance of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the last 15 years. And 12 games will see both teams enter with winning records.

Florida State-Miami doesn’t check any of those boxes.

Doesn’t matter. For the Seminoles and Hurricanes, it’s still The Game. One of the best rivalries within the sport gets rekindled Saturday, with Florida State (5-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) coming to Miami (4-4, 2-2) to play before a prime-time national television audience. Neither team is ranked — the third time in the last four FSU-Miami meetings that’s been the case — yet the history between the programs still makes this compelling.

“When you play in this rivalry,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said, “you always recognize that this was the best rivalry.”

Cristobal has played in Miami-FSU games, been a graduate assistant in them, been an assistant coach and now will get his first view of being a head coach in the rivalry. Florida State’s Mike Norvell is, technically, coaching against Miami for the third time — though it’ll be just his second time on the sideline. He missed the Seminoles’ loss at Miami two years ago because of COVID-19.

“We know the opportunity that’s ahead, and we’re excited for what this game means to our program,” Norvell said. “This is a great week for our team, for our fan base, for the rivalry that is, I think, one of the greatest in all of college football.”

There are some statistical oddities within the rivalry. Among them: both teams have a losing record in home games. Florida State is 20-18 at Miami (not including the Hurricanes’ Orange Bowl win over the Seminoles on a technically neutral field on Jan. 1, 2004), while the Hurricanes are 16-11 at Tallahassee.

But a year ago, Florida State held serve at home. Miami couldn’t get a crucial stop on fourth-and-14 in the final moments, the Seminoles scored the winning touchdown for a dramatic victory and the Hurricanes’ trajectory was changed in that instant. Manny Diaz’s fate was sealed; he was fired when the season ended, and Cristobal was brought home.

His return hasn’t gone to plan, yet. The Hurricanes are basically out of the ACC race, need two wins in their final four games just to become bowl-eligible and didn’t score a touchdown in last week’s four-overtime, 14-12 win at Virginia.

“We’re building,” Cristobal said. “We’re in a building stage.”

That won’t matter this week. Emotions will be high, since they always are in this game. Florida State’s spear vs. Miami’s smoke. All the wide rights and wide lefts, the legacies of Bobby Bowden and Howard Schnellenberger, all the national championships that have been decided at least in part by the outcome of FSU-Miami, those are just some of the reasons why a 5-3 team facing a 4-4 team merits this big of an audience.

“It’s a big game, and it’s a big game because it’s this game,” Norvell said. “Every year, it doesn’t matter what’s happened up until that point. This is a game that you want to win. You want to go out and you want to play your best.”