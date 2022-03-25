How to Watch Iowa State vs. Miami Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT, the Miami Hurricanes face the Iowa State Cyclones from United Center. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Miami Hurricanes vs. Iowa State Cyclones
- When: Friday, March 25, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT
- TV: TBS
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
The Miami vs. Iowa State game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream TBS on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Miami vs. Iowa State on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the Miami vs. Iowa State game on TBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Miami vs. Iowa State on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the Miami vs. Iowa State game on TBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Miami vs. Iowa State on Sling TV?
You can watch the Miami vs. Iowa State game on TBS with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Miami vs. Iowa State on YouTube TV?
You can watch the Miami vs. Iowa State game on TBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Miami vs. Iowa State on fuboTV?
Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Iowa State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Miami vs. Iowa State on Paramount Plus?
Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Iowa State game.
Can you stream Miami vs. Iowa State on ESPN+?
Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Iowa State game.
Iowa State vs. Miami Game Preview: Miami and Iowa State square off in the Sweet 16
Iowa State Cyclones (22-12, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Miami Hurricanes (25-10, 14-6 ACC)
Chicago; Friday, 9:59 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -2.5; over/under is 133
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Hurricanes and Iowa State Cyclones square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
The Hurricanes are 14-6 against ACC opponents. Miami is eighth in the ACC with 14.1 assists per game led by Charlie Moore averaging 4.5.
The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 play is 7-11. Iowa State ranks eighth in the Big 12 scoring 26.3 points per game in the paint led by Izaiah Brockington averaging 5.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Miller is averaging 10.1 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Hurricanes. Kameron McGusty is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.
Brockington is scoring 17.1 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 7.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the past 10 games for Iowa State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.
Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 53.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.