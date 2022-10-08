 Skip to Content
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Miami Live Online on October 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Miami Hurricanes face the North Carolina Tar Heels from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Hurricanes vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Miami vs. North Carolina game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Miami vs. North Carolina on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Miami vs. North Carolina game on ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. North Carolina on Sling TV?

You can watch the Miami vs. North Carolina game on ESPN2 with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. North Carolina on fuboTV?

You can watch the Miami vs. North Carolina game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. North Carolina on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Miami vs. North Carolina game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. North Carolina on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Miami vs. North Carolina game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. North Carolina on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. North Carolina game on the streaming service.

North Carolina vs. Miami Game Preview: North Carolina visits reeling, rested Miami in ACC tilt

North Carolina (4-1, 1-0 ACC) at Miami (2-2, 0-0), Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT (ESPN2)

Line: Miami by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: North Carolina leads 14-11.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It’s all about the Coastal Division, even this early. North Carolina would move 1 1/2 games ahead of Miami in the division race with a win, plus hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. Translation: It’s only the conference opener for the Hurricanes, but they’d already be in big ACC trouble if they lose this one. A win could get North Carolina closer to cracking the AP Top 25, a place where seven ACC teams — Miami included — have already been or currently are this season.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami offense vs. North Carolina defense. It’s simple. The Hurricanes’ offense has sputtered, in large part because of injuries on the offensive line, running back and, above all else, receiver. North Carolina is giving up more yards per game than anyone in the ACC, and opposing quarterbacks are completing 67.2% of their passes against the Tar Heels.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

North Carolina: QB Drake Maye is easily the frontrunner right now for ACC rookie of the year honors, with 19 touchdowns and just one interception so far this season.

Miami: RB Henry Parrish averaged 108.5 yards in Miami’s two wins, 71 yards in Miami’s two losses.

FACTS & FIGURES

Miami has dropped two straight and is coming off a bye. … The Hurricanes were picked first in the Coastal, with North Carolina third. … North Carolina center Corey Gaynor played 38 games at Miami before transferring to the Tar Heels. … North Carolina is seeking a fourth consecutive win over Miami. In the all-time series, neither team has ever won more than three in a row. … Miami gave up passes of 69, 71, 89 and 98 yards in the loss to Middle Tennessee. … North Carolina’s Mack Brown is the 68th different coach that Miami’s Mario Cristobal will be facing off against; that seems like a lot, considering this is only the 127th game of Cristobal’s career. … Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke — dealing with injury-plagued receiving corps — entered the week tied for 104th nationally with four touchdown passes in four games; he was tied for 27th nationally last season with 25 touchdown passes in just nine games.

