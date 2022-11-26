 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami Game Live Online on November 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Miami Hurricanes face the Pittsburgh Panthers from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

The Miami vs. Pittsburgh game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Miami vs. Pittsburgh on Sling TV?

You can watch the Miami vs. Pittsburgh game on ACC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. Pittsburgh on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Miami vs. Pittsburgh game on ACC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. Pittsburgh on fuboTV?

You can watch the Miami vs. Pittsburgh game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. For those outside of an ACC market, you will need their Sports Plus add-on. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. Pittsburgh on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Miami vs. Pittsburgh game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. Pittsburgh on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Miami vs. Pittsburgh game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. Pittsburgh on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Pittsburgh game on the streaming service.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ACC Network≥ $89.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ACC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh vs. Miami Game Preview: Miami seeks 6th win and bowl eligibility, plays host to Pitt

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Pitt (7-4, 4-3 ACC) at Miami (5-6, 3-4), Saturday, 8 p.m. EST (ACC Network)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Pitt by 6 1/2

Series record: Miami leads 29-11-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

For Miami, it’s simple: A win clinches bowl eligibility and spares the Hurricanes a losing ACC record this season. Pitt can enhance its bowl attractiveness with a win; the Panthers are postseason-bound either way.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami’s running game vs. Pitt’s defensive front. The Hurricanes managed 30 yards on the ground against Clemson. A one-dimensional Miami is a bad Miami.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Pitt: RB Israel Abanikanda is seeking a sixth consecutive 100-yard game. He’s up to 1,320 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns this season, which should have him at the front of the line for All-ACC — or even loftier — honors.

Miami: P Lou Hedley will play in his final “home” game, even though Miami is about 11,000 miles from his hometown in Australia. He’s averaging 45.2 yards per kick, and is coming off a season-best 50.8-yard average against Clemson.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Hurricanes have not ruled out QB Tyler Van Dyke (shoulder), who is trying to get back after being sidelined for much of the last month. … Miami is 22-3 in its last 25 games against Pitt. … A loss would mean Miami falls to 5-7; the Hurricanes have ended a season at 5-7 (or worse) only once in the last 45 seasons. They were 5-7 in 2007, and 3-8 in 1977. … Pitt is trying to go 4-0 in November for a second consecutive season. Before last year, Pitt hadn’t had an unbeaten November since going 3-0 in 2001. … The Hurricanes are trying to avoid their first five-game home losing streak since Oct. 19, 1973, through Oct. 4, 1974. The last time Miami lost five in a row at home, in the same season, was 1963. … A win would be the 61st at Pitt for Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi. That would put him alone in second on the school’s all-time list, breaking a tie with a rather well-known coach named Pop Warner. Jock Sutherland (111 wins) is Pitt’s all-time leader. … Miami has been outscored 182-179 at home this season. The Hurricanes haven’t gotten outscored at home over a full season since 1977. … Pitt has five defensive TDs this season, tying a school record set in 1986 and matched last year.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.