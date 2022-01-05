How to Watch Syracuse vs. Miami Game Live Online on January 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Miami Hurricanes face the Syracuse Orange from Watsco Center. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Syracuse Orange

When: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ACC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Miami vs. Syracuse game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ACC Network on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Miami vs. Syracuse on fuboTV?

You can watch the Miami vs. Syracuse game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. Syracuse on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Miami vs. Syracuse game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up Now $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Miami vs. Syracuse on Sling TV?

You can watch the Miami vs. Syracuse game on ACC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Miami vs. Syracuse on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Miami vs. Syracuse game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. Syracuse on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Miami vs. Syracuse game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. Syracuse on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Syracuse game.

Can you stream Miami vs. Syracuse on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Syracuse game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Syracuse vs. Miami Game Preview: Boeheim, Syracuse visit Miami

Syracuse (7-6, 1-1) vs. Miami (11-3, 3-0)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Buddy Boeheim and Syracuse will take on Kameron McGusty and Miami. B. Boeheim has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games. McGusty is averaging 20.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have combined to score 47 percent of Miami’s points this season. For Syracuse, B. Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider have scored 60 percent of the team’s points this season, including 75 percent of all Orange points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: B. Boeheim has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Syracuse field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Miami has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 84.5 points while giving up 72.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Canes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Orange. Miami has an assist on 54 of 91 field goals (59.3 percent) over its past three outings while Syracuse has assists on 51 of 89 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami has committed a turnover on just 14.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all ACC teams. The Hurricanes have turned the ball over only 9.8 times per game this season.