 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers Live Online on April 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Michigan Panthers face the Houston Gamblers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC and Peacock Originals, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers

The Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game will be streaming on NBC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream NBC on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

The NBC telecast of the game will also be simulcast on Peacock, which you can stream with a subscription to Peacock Premium.

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game on NBC with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game on NBC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game on NBC with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game on NBC with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month of Service.

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game on NBC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer NBC so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game. You would be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer NBC so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubePeacock
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
NBC---
Peacock-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Peacock

Price: $4.99
Includes: Peacock Originals

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers Game Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.