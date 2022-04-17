How to Watch Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers Live Online on April 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Michigan Panthers face the Houston Gamblers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC and Peacock Originals, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game will be streaming on NBC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream NBC on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

The NBC telecast of the game will also be simulcast on Peacock, which you can stream with a subscription to Peacock Premium.

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game on NBC with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream CBS.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game on NBC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game on NBC with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game on NBC with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month of Service.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game on NBC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer NBC so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game. You would be able to stream CBS.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: TARGET30

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer NBC so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers game.

All Live TV Streaming Options