How to Watch Philadelphia Stars vs. Michigan Panthers Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT, the Michigan Panthers face the Philadelphia Stars. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars

The Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Fox, NBC, and USA Network.

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars game.

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars on Peacock?

Unfortunately, Peacock doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars game. You would be able to stream Peacock Originals.

Can you stream Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars game.

All Live TV Streaming Options