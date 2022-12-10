Where to Watch Brown vs. Michigan State Game Live Online on December 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST, the #12 Michigan State Spartans face the Brown Bears. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Brown Bears

The Michigan State vs. Brown game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Big Ten Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Brown on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Brown game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV's Blue Plan.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Brown on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Brown game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Brown on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Brown game on Big Ten Network with fuboTV.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Brown on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Brown game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Brown on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Brown game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV.

Brown vs. Michigan State Game Preview: Brown visits Michigan State following Hoggard's 23-point outing

Brown Bears (6-4) at Michigan State Spartans (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -16; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State hosts the Brown Bears after A.J Hoggard scored 23 points in Michigan State’s 67-58 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Spartans are 2-1 on their home court. Michigan State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Joey Hauser averaging 5.9.

The Bears are 4-2 on the road. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Spartans. Hauser is averaging 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 44.7% for Michigan State.

Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.8 points for Brown.