How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Michigan State 2023 College Football Game Live for Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

Two intrastate foes will kick off their 2023 college football seasons on Friday, Sept. 1 as Mel Tucker’s Michigan State Spartans will host the Central Michigan Chippewas at Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Spartans are 8-3 all-time against their Mitten State foes, with the Chippewas’ last win coming in 2009. The Big Ten squad will look to avoid a similar fate on Friday night in a game airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

The Michigan State vs. Central Michigan game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a 50% subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Central Michigan on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan game on FS1 with a Sling TV subscription. However, for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Absent this half-off deal, Sling’s Blue plane (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports outlets) runs $40 monthly, but you can get it for just $20 for your first month of service. Conversely, the Orange plan is normally $40 — and includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT — but you can get it for 50% off for your first month.

But, if those individual channel lineups don’t provide enough sports coverage for you, Sling lets you go one step further! You can get both the Sing Orange and Blue packages for just $27.50 for your first month, which is half off the normal $55. When you sign up for the combo plan, you receive access to all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Central Michigan on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan game on FS1 with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently mired in a retransmission dispute with local affiliate owner Nexstar, so some local channels are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Central Michigan on Fubo?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan game on FS1 with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Central Michigan on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Central Michigan on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

