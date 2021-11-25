How to Watch Connecticut vs. Michigan State Game Live Online on November 25, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST, the Michigan State Spartans face the #22 Connecticut Huskies from Imperial Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Connecticut Huskies

The Michigan State vs. Connecticut game will be streaming on ESPN

Connecticut vs. Michigan State Game Preview: UConn, Michigan State meet in Battle 4 Atlantis

Michigan State (4-1) vs. UConn (5-0)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State and UConn will go at it in the Battle 4 Atlantis. UConn earned a 115-109 overtime win over Auburn in its most recent game, while Michigan State emerged with a 63-61 win against Loyola of Chicago in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: UConn’s Tyrese Martin, R.J. Cole and Tyler Polley have combined to score 41 percent of all Huskies points this season.ACCURATE ADAMA: In five appearances this year, UConn’s Adama Sanogo has shot 59.7 percent.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. UConn has 50 assists on 95 field goals (52.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Michigan State has assists on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UConn defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 20th-highest rate in the country. Michigan State has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 291st among Division I teams).