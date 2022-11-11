How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Michigan State Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the Michigan State Spartans face the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The Michigan State vs. Gonzaga game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Gonzaga on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Gonzaga on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Gonzaga on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Gonzaga on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Gonzaga on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Gonzaga on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Gonzaga game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Gonzaga vs. Michigan State Game Preview: No. 2 Gonzaga visits Michigan State after Timme's 22-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (1-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga visits the Michigan State Spartans after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 104-63 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

Michigan State finished 12-3 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Spartans averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second chance points and 27.0 bench points last season.

Gonzaga went 13-1 in WCC play and 5-1 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second chance points and 20.2 bench points last season.