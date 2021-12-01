 Skip to Content
How to Watch Louisville vs. Michigan State Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST, the #22 Michigan State Spartans face the Louisville Cardinals from Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Louisville Cardinals

The Michigan State vs. Louisville game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Louisville on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Louisville game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Louisville on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Louisville game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Louisville on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Louisville game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Louisville on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Louisville game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Louisville on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Louisville game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Louisville on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Louisville game.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Louisville on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Louisville game.

Louisville vs. Michigan State Game Preview: Williams, Louisville visit No. 22 Michigan State

Louisville (5-1) vs. No. 22 Michigan State (5-2)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Malik Williams and Louisville will face Marcus Bingham Jr. and No. 22 Michigan State. Williams is averaging 8.4 points over the last five games. Bingham is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisville’s Williams, Noah Locke and Jarrod West have collectively accounted for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.MIGHTY MALIK: Williams has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Michigan State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Spartans are 0-2 when opponents score more than 61 points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Louisville’s Locke has attempted 43 3-pointers and connected on 34.9 percent of them, and is 12 of 34 over his past five games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Louisville has held opposing teams to 37.4 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all ACC teams.

