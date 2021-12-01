How to Watch Louisville vs. Michigan State Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST, the #22 Michigan State Spartans face the Louisville Cardinals from Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Louisville Cardinals

The Michigan State vs. Louisville game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Louisville vs. Michigan State Game Preview: Williams, Louisville visit No. 22 Michigan State

Louisville (5-1) vs. No. 22 Michigan State (5-2)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Malik Williams and Louisville will face Marcus Bingham Jr. and No. 22 Michigan State. Williams is averaging 8.4 points over the last five games. Bingham is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisville’s Williams, Noah Locke and Jarrod West have collectively accounted for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.MIGHTY MALIK: Williams has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Michigan State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Spartans are 0-2 when opponents score more than 61 points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Louisville’s Locke has attempted 43 3-pointers and connected on 34.9 percent of them, and is 12 of 34 over his past five games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Louisville has held opposing teams to 37.4 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all ACC teams.