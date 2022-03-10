How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan State Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the Michigan State Spartans face the Maryland Terrapins from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins

The Michigan State vs. Maryland game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Maryland on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Maryland game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Maryland on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Maryland game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Maryland on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Maryland game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Maryland on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Maryland game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Maryland on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Maryland game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Maryland on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Maryland game.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Maryland on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Maryland game.

Maryland vs. Michigan State Game Preview: Michigan State takes on Maryland in Big Ten Tournament

Maryland Terrapins (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan State Spartans play in the Big Ten Tournament against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Spartans have gone 12-3 in home games. Michigan State is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Terrapins have gone 7-13 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Michigan State won the last matchup 77-67 on March 6. Malik Hall scored 17 to help lead Michigan State to the victory, and Eric Ayala scored 19 points for Maryland.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J Hoggard is averaging 6.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Fatts Russell is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.