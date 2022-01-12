 Skip to Content
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State Game Live Online on January 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #10 Michigan State Spartans face the Minnesota Golden Gophers from Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Michigan State vs. Minnesota game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Minnesota on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Minnesota game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Minnesota on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Minnesota game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Minnesota on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Minnesota game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Minnesota on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Minnesota game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Minnesota on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Minnesota game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Minnesota on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Minnesota game.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Minnesota on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Minnesota game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Live Stream

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Game Preview: Maryland looks to end streak vs Northwestern

Maryland (8-7, 0-4) vs. Northwestern (8-5, 1-3)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern looks to extend Maryland’s conference losing streak to six games. Maryland’s last Big Ten win came against the Michigan State Spartans 68-57 on March 11, 2021. Northwestern lost 95-87 on the road to Ohio State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Northwestern’s Pete Nance has averaged 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds while Boo Buie has put up 14.9 points and 5.9 assists. For the Terrapins, Eric Ayala has averaged 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while Fatts Russell has put up 12.5 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Buie has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Northwestern field goals over the last three games. Buie has accounted for 15 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Maryland is 0-5 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. Northwestern is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northwestern is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Wildcats are 0-5 when opponents score more than 67 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.8 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-best rate in the country. The Maryland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 333rd among Division I teams).

