How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State Game Live Online on January 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #10 Michigan State Spartans face the Minnesota Golden Gophers from Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Michigan State vs. Minnesota game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Minnesota on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Minnesota game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Minnesota on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Minnesota game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Minnesota on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Minnesota game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Minnesota on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Minnesota game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Minnesota on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Minnesota game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Minnesota on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Minnesota game.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Minnesota on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Minnesota game.

