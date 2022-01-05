How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Live Online on January 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #10 Michigan State Spartans face the Nebraska Cornhuskers from Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

The Michigan State vs. Nebraska game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Preview: No. 10 Michigan State looks to extend streak vs Nebraska

Nebraska (6-8, 0-3) vs. No. 10 Michigan State (12-2, 3-0)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Michigan State looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Nebraska. In its last eight wins against the Cornhuskers, Michigan State has won by an average of 14 points. Nebraska’s last win in the series came on Jan. 20, 2016, a 72-71 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Michigan State’s Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Joey Hauser have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Alonzo Verge Jr. has directly created 47 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Nebraska is 0-5 when its offense scores 69 points or fewer. Michigan State is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: Michigan State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 61.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Ten teams. The Cornhuskers have averaged 21 free throws per game.