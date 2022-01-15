How to Watch Northwestern vs. Michigan State Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #10 Michigan State Spartans face the Northwestern Wildcats from Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Northwestern Wildcats

The Michigan State vs. Northwestern game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Northwestern game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Northwestern game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Northwestern game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Northwestern game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Northwestern game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Northwestern game.

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Northwestern game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Live Stream

Northwestern vs. Michigan State Game Preview: Northwestern takes on No. 10 Michigan State following Nance's 28-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (8-6, 1-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans after Pete Nance scored 28 points in Northwestern’s 94-87 overtime loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Spartans are 8-0 in home games. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten shooting 39.5% from downtown, led by Tyson Walker shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 1-4 in Big Ten play. Northwestern ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Young averaging 1.5.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Spartans won the last matchup on Jan. 2. Gabe Brown scored 20 points points to help lead the Spartans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Max Christie is shooting 46.8% and averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Nance is averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 76.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.