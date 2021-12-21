How to Watch Oakland vs. Michigan State Game Live Online on December 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the #12 Michigan State Spartans face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies from Little Caesars Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

When: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Michigan State vs. Oakland game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Oakland on ESPN+?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Oakland game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Oakland on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Oakland game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Oakland on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Oakland game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Oakland on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Oakland game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Oakland on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Oakland game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Oakland on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Oakland game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Oakland on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Oakland game.

Live TV Streaming Option

Oakland vs. Michigan State Game Preview: Oakland faces tough test vs No. 11 Michigan State

No. 11 Michigan State (9-2) vs. Oakland (7-3)

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Michigan State presents a tough challenge for Oakland. Oakland has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Michigan State is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The versatile Jamal Cain is putting up a double-double (21.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals) to lead the way for the Golden Grizzlies. Complementing Cain is Jalen Moore, who is maintaining an average of 13.7 points and 6.9 assists per game. The Spartans have been led by Marcus Bingham Jr., who is averaging 10.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and three blocks.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Moore has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 42 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Oakland’s Moore has attempted 60 3-pointers and connected on 21.7 percent of them, and is 5 for 17 over his last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland has an assist on 34 of 75 field goals (45.3 percent) across its past three outings while Michigan State has assists on 61 of 82 field goals (74.4 percent) during its past three games.

UPPING THE ANTE: Oakland’s defense has forced 15.6 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 19 takeaways over its last three games.