How to Watch Portland vs. Michigan State Game Live Online on November 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST, the #12 Michigan State Spartans face the Portland Pilots. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Portland Pilots

The Michigan State vs. Portland game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Portland on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Portland game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Portland on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Portland game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Portland on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Portland game on ESPN with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Portland on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Portland game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Portland on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Portland game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Portland on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Portland game.

Portland vs. Michigan State Game Preview: No. 12 Michigan State Spartans square off against the Portland Pilots

Portland Pilots (5-3) vs. Michigan State Spartans (4-2)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans take on the Portland Pilots in Portland, Oregon.

The Spartans are 4-2 in non-conference play. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten with 16.3 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 6.2.

The Pilots have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Portland is ninth in the WCC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Moses Wood averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 13.8 points for Michigan State.

Tyler Robertson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Pilots. Wood is averaging 15.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for Portland.

