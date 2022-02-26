How to Watch Purdue vs. Michigan State Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Michigan State Spartans face the #4 Purdue Boilermakers from Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Purdue Boilermakers

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Michigan State vs. Purdue game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Purdue on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Purdue game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Purdue on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Purdue game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Purdue on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Purdue game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Purdue on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Purdue game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Purdue on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Purdue game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Purdue on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Purdue game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Michigan State vs. Purdue on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan State vs. Purdue game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Purdue vs. Michigan State Game Preview: No. 4 Purdue visits Michigan State after Ivey's 25-point outing

Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -4.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Purdue faces the Michigan State Spartans after Jaden Ivey scored 25 points in Purdue’s 84-72 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Spartans are 10-3 on their home court. Michigan State averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Boilermakers are 13-4 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is second in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 40.3% as a team from deep this season. Mason Gillis leads the team shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Spartans and Boilermakers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Brown is averaging 11.4 points for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Ivey is averaging 17.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Boilermakers. Sasha Stefanovic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 70.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.