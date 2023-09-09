How to Watch Richmond vs. Michigan State 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Michigan State Spartans face the Richmond Spiders from Spartan Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Richmond Spiders

When : Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT

: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT Location : Michigan State’s Spartan Stadium | East Lansing, MI 48824

: Michigan State’s Spartan Stadium | East Lansing, MI 48824 TV : Big 10 Network

: Big 10 Network Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

The Michigan State vs. Richmond game will be streaming on Big 10 Network, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Fubo.

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Richmond game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Richmond game on Big Ten Network with fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Richmond game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Sling TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Richmond game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Michigan State vs. Richmond game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Michigan State vs. Richmond Live Stream

Richmond vs. Michigan State Game Preview: Michigan State aims to build momentum against Richmond before hosting No. 8 Washington

Richmond (0-1) at Michigan State (1-0), Saturday 3:30 p.m. Eastern (Big Ten Network)

Line: None listed by FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Michigan State is aiming to build momentum against an overmatched team in the second-tier of college football before being tested next week at home against No. 8 Washington. Richmond isn’t expected a win, but being competitive may help the FCS team gain confidence after losing at home last week to Morgan State.

KEY MATCHUP

Richmond QB Kyle Wickersham against Michigan State’s defense. The first-year starter was 23 of 30 for 169 yards with an interception and ran 21 times for 39 yards and a score last week. To avoid a blowout, Wickersham will have to make more plays through the air and on the ground.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Richmond: LB Tristan Wheeler. He has 383 career tackles, leading all levels of college football. He had 17 tackles last week, a year after making a career-high 19 tackles against Virginia.

Michigan State: QB Noah Kim. In his first start last week, he wasn’t rattled when teammates dropped passes and finished 18 of 31 for 279 yards passing and two touchdowns in a 31-7 win over Central Michigan.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Spiders are unranked after they were No. 16 in the FCS coaches’ preseason poll, coming off a nine-win year. … Connecticut transfer Nathan Carter had 113 yards rushing and a TD in his Spartans debut. … Richmond coach Russ Huesman is 33-30 in seven seasons at the school and 92-67 over his career, which includes eight years at Chattanooga. … Michigan State coach Mel Tucker reiterated that the medical staff decides if a player is available to play when questioned about why Alante Brown returned a kick late in the first half after being carted off the field and was held out of the game for the second half.

____

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll