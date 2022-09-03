How to Watch Colorado State vs. Michigan Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the #8 Michigan Wolverines face the Colorado State Rams from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Colorado State Rams

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

The Michigan vs. Colorado State game will be streaming on ABC and ESPN3, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Colorado State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer games that air on ABC or ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan vs. Colorado State game.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Colorado State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Colorado State game on ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Colorado State on Sling TV?

While Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC, they do carry ESPN3 which will simulcast the telecast of the Michigan vs. Colorado State game.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Michigan vs. Colorado State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Colorado State game on ABC and ESPN3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Colorado State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Colorado State game on ABC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Michigan vs. Colorado State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Colorado State game on ABC and ESPN3 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado State vs. Michigan Game Preview: No. 8 Michigan aiming higher, hosts Colorado State in opener

Colorado State (0-0) at No. 8 Michigan (0-0), Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

Line: Michigan by 30 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Michigan leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Michigan wants to surpass the success last year’s team had, winning a Big Ten title for the first time since 2004 and earning its first trip to the College Football Playoff. To achieve lofty goals, the Wolverines can’t afford to get stunned in a game that’s expected to be a rout. Former Nevada coach Jay Norvell makes his debut, hoping to help the Rams stay competitive in a game they’re expected to lose by four-plus touchdowns.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan’s run game against Colorado State’s defense. The Wolverines will want to control the game with RB Blake Corum running behind a line with three returning starters and Virginia transfer Olu Oluwatimi, who was one of the top centers in college football last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado State: QB Clay Millen. He is expected to be the first freshman to start under center for the school in an opener since Pete Thomas in 2010. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Millen redshirted last season for Norvell at Nevada after playing in just two games. He was 2 of 3 for 18 yards against New Mexico State.

Michigan: DT Mazi Smith. The fourth-year player started all 14 games last season. He has a chance to be a star this season to help make up for the loss of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. The 6-foot-3, 337-pound Smith is described as a physical “freak” by teammates and coaches.

FACTS & FIGURES

Colorado State has not beaten a ranked team since upsetting No. 7 Colorado in the 2002 season. … Michigan begins the season with four home games, and has a total of eight at the Big House this season. … Colorado State fired coach Steve Addazio last December with a 4-12 record over two years. … The Wolverines plan to start QB Cade McNamara against the Rams and expect to play J.J. McCarthy, who is the scheduled starter next week against Hawaii. … Joe Parker, Colorado State’s athletic director since 2005, is a former Michigan swimmer and associate athletic director. … The Wolverines beat the Rams in the 1994 Holiday Bowl in their only previous meeting.