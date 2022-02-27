How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Michigan Wolverines face the #15 Illinois Fighting Illini from Crisler Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

When: Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Michigan vs. Illinois game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Illinois on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Illinois game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Illinois game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Illinois game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Michigan vs. Illinois on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Illinois game on No Channels with Paramount Plus.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Michigan vs. Illinois on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Illinois game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Illinois on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan vs. Illinois game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Illinois on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan vs. Illinois game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Michigan vs. Illinois Live Stream

Illinois vs. Michigan Game Preview: No. 15 Illinois visits Michigan after Houstan's 21-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan plays the No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini after Caleb scored 21 points in Michigan’s 71-62 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Wolverines are 9-3 on their home court. Michigan has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Fighting Illini are 12-5 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Fighting Illini won 68-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Kofi Cockburn led the Fighting Illini with 21 points, and DeVante Jones led the Wolverines with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Trent Frazier is averaging 12.4 points and four assists for the Fighting Illini. Cockburn is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.