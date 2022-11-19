How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan Game Live Online on November 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #3 Michigan Wolverines face the Illinois Fighting Illini from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3 and ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Michigan vs. Illinois game will be streaming on ESPN3 and ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ABC/ESPN3 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Illinois on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Illinois game on ESPN3 with Sling TV's Orange Plan, which will simulcast the ABC telecast. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Illinois game on ABC and ESPN3 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Illinois on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Illinois game on ABC and ESPN3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Illinois game on ABC and ESPN3 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Illinois on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Illinois game on ABC and ESPN3 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Illinois on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ABC or ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan vs. Illinois game on the streaming service.

Illinois vs. Michigan Game Preview: No. 3 Michigan hosts Illinois in Big Ten bruiser

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 3 Michigan hosts Illinois in the Big House on Saturday with plenty at stake for both teams.

The Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) are aiming to stay perfect before their showdown with No. 2 Ohio State next week for the East Division title and a College Football Playoff spot likely up for grabs. The Fighting Illini (7-3, 5-2) need to win their final two games and hope that Purdue loses a game to grab the West Division crown.

“A lot on the line for them, for us,” said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. “And the way we always approach a game, every day matters but the games count. … We’re really going to have to be on point.”

The game is equally crucial for Illinois, which has back-to-back losses to unranked Michigan State and Purdue.

“I think a win would be critical just because of where we are in our division, where we are in jockeying and putting ourselves in postseason play,” coach Bret Bielema said. “To play Michigan and beat them at Michigan, I think a lot of people will talk about it.”

RUN STOPPERS

The two teams boast the top two defenses in the Bowl Subdivision and two of the top three running backs in the nation.

Illinois’ Chase Brown who was questionable for the game with an injury, leads the country with 1,442 total rushing yards. He will face a top-ranked Wolverines defense that is giving up only 72.7 yards per game and allowing opponents over the last five games to score a total of three points in the second half.

“Our run wall has been very good,” Harbaugh said. “It’s going to be tested this week probably like none other up to this point. Illinois is very strong at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Outstanding, outstanding runs scheme, outstanding running back. So it’ll be a real challenge and a task for our team.”

The Illini defense also will be tested with stopping Blake Corum, the nation’s third-leading rusher with 1,349 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“They have an offensive line that is very talented, big, long, athletic and moves extremely well,” Bielema said. “Behind them is a running back that I think can be as good as anybody in the country, strong, powerful, has the ability to run through you, has the ability to run around you, has some shiftiness to him. ”

PASSING WOES

Time is running out to fix Michigan’s passing attack before it faces Ohio State.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is coming off his worst performance since becoming a starter, completing just 8 of 17 for 129 yards vs. Nebraska. McCarthy has thrown fewer than 170 yards in four straight game and completed below 50% of his passes two weeks in a row. Although the Wolverines are 24th in the nation in passing efficiency, they rank 95th in passing yards per game (208.9 yards).

SECONDARY SHIFT

Injuries are mounting for the Illini’s No. 5-ranked passing defense, which looks thin after losing sophomore cornerback Tahveon Nicholson for the rest of the year with a wrist injury.

Cornerback Tyler Strain (concussion) could miss this week and Illinois was already missing veteran Terrell Jennings, who rotated in behind ace Devon Witherspoon and Nicholson. The Illini likely will be turning to Xavier Scott and veteran safety Jartavius Martin, who has played cornerback in the past.

TOUCH OF SADNESS

Bielema canceled a meeting with reporters Thursday after the death of his mother, Marilyn, the Illini said. An Illinois athletic department spokesman said that no decision has been made yet on whether Bielema will coach in Saturday’s game.

One of his players, sixth-year senior defensive back Kendall Smith, will realize a dream of his late father this weekend by playing in the Big House. Smith’s dad, Roderick, hoped that his son would play for Michigan; he was killed in a motorcycle accident when Kendall was 10.

Smith has developed into an important contributor in the Illini secondary, tied for second in the Big Ten in interceptions with four this year.