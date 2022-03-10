How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST, the Michigan Wolverines face the Indiana Hoosiers from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers

The Michigan vs. Indiana game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Indiana vs. Michigan Game Preview: Michigan plays Indiana in Big Ten Tournament

Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-9 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines play in the Big Ten Tournament against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Wolverines are 10-5 on their home court. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 73.2 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Hoosiers are 9-11 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wolverines won 80-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines with 25 points, and Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Caleb is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Jackson-Davis is averaging 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.