 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Michigan Wolverines face the #24 Iowa Hawkeyes from Crisler Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Michigan vs. Iowa game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Iowa on fuboTV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Iowa on Sling TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Iowa on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Iowa on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Iowa on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Michigan vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Iowa on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan vs. Iowa game.

Can you stream Michigan vs. Iowa on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Michigan vs. Iowa game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Michigan vs. Iowa Live Stream

Iowa vs. Michigan Game Preview: Jones leads Michigan against Michigan State after 25-point showing

Michigan State Spartans (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (15-12, 9-8 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the Michigan State Spartans after DeVante Jones scored 25 points in Michigan’s 93-85 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Wolverines are 9-4 in home games. Michigan is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 72.7 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Spartans are 10-7 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is fourth in the Big Ten with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Marcus Bingham averaging 6.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Ten play. Michigan State won the last meeting 83-67 on Jan. 29. Max Christie scored 16 points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks is averaging 8.7 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan.

A.J Hoggard is averaging 6.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 6.6 points over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.